Marsha P. Johnson’s historic role in the LGBTQ+ rights movement

John Yang
Claire Mufson
This Pride Month, as part of our “Hidden Histories” series, we look back on the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson, a larger-than-life figure in her own community, whose contributions to the fight for gay and transgender rights were largely overlooked until recently.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
