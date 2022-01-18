By —

WATCH LIVE: White House infrastructure advisor Landrieu and press secretary Psaki hold a briefing

Politics

White House infrastructure advisor Mitch Landrieu and press secretary Jen Psaki hold a briefing on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

