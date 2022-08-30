WATCH LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team holds news briefing

The White House Monkeypox Response Team will hold a news briefing Tuesday following the release of CDC data showing that fewer Black people have received monkeypox vaccine doses compared to general public.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

About 10% of monkeypox vaccine doses have been given to Black people, even though they account for one-third of U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most U.S. monkeypox cases have been in men who have sex with men, but officials have stressed that anyone can catch the virus.

The Biden administration said Friday it has shipped enough monkeypox vaccine to deliver the first of two doses to the group at highest risk of infection. That’s an estimated 1.6 million men who have sex with other men, but the CDC does not have a racial breakdown of the group. The administration expects to have enough for second doses available by the end of next month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.