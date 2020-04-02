What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: White House news briefing on U.S. coronavirus response

Politics

The White House task force gives an update on the nation’s current novel coronavirus situation as the outbreak spreads.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 01 Taiwan’s aggressive efforts are paying off in fight against COVID-19

  2. Read Mar 31 What you need to do to get your government stimulus check

  3. Read Apr 01 Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship, feds say

  4. Watch Apr 01 Should everyone be wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus?

  5. Watch Apr 01 Asian Americans report rise in racist attacks amid pandemic

The Latest