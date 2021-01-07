WATCH: White House press secretary condemns Capitol Hill violence

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Thursday condemned the violence seen on Capitol Hill Wednesday as “appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way.”

McEnany, without mentioning President Donald Trump’s name, delivered a message from the White House podium in brief remarks.

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capital,” she said. “Those who violently besieged our capital are the opposite of everything this administration stands for. ”

She added: “Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power.”