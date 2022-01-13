WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing as Congress debates stalled voting rights bill on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

Shortly before President Joe Biden met with Senate Democrats Thursday, hoping to jolt the stalled legislation, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blunted the bill’s chances further, declaring she could not support a “short sighted” rules change to get past a Republican blockade.

The answer to divisiveness in the Senate is not to change filibuster rules so one party, even hers, can muscle controversial bills to passage, the Arizona Democrat said. “We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy,”

Since taking control of Congress and the White House last year, Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But their efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes out of 100 to overcome a Republican filibuster.

For weeks, Sinema and fellow moderate Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia have come under intense pressure to support a rule change that would allow the party to pass their legislation with a simple majority — a step both have long opposed.

By taking to the Senate floor shortly before Biden’s arrival, Sinema made clear she would not go along, further damaging the party’s already slim chances to pass one of its top priorities.

Though Trump and other Republicans also pressed for filibuster changes when he was president, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Sinema’s speech an important act of “political courage” that could “save the Senate as an institution.”