WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday as the Biden administration continues efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 500,000 people in the U.S.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

President Joe Biden plans to distribute millions of face masks to Americans in communities hard-hit by the coronavirus. It’s part of his efforts to ensure “equity” in the government’s response to the pandemic. Donald Trump’s administration considered sending masks to all Americans, but Biden is adopting a more conservative approach.

He’s aiming to reach underserved communities and those bearing the brunt of the outbreak. Biden’s plan will distribute masks not through the mail, but instead through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers and the nation’s food bank and food pantry systems. More than 25 million American-made cloth masks in both adult and kid sizes will be distributed.