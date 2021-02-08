WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing on Monday, as congressional Democrats move to push through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

The briefing is expected to begin at noon EST.

The relief bill is forcing an internal reckoning, pitting Biden’s instincts to work toward a bipartisan deal against the demands of an urgent crisis and his desire to deliver for those who helped elect him. The president’s bipartisan bona fides have been a defining feature of his long political career.

But the scope of the crises confronting the nation and the lessons that Democrats learned from four years of Republican obstructionism during the Obama years seem to be pushing Biden toward quick action on the aid bill, even if Republicans get left behind.

This story is developing and will be updated.