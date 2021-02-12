WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a briefing with journalists Friday.

Watch the press briefing stream live in the video player above at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes amid the Biden administration’s push to pass the American Rescue Plan, a massive package designed to jumpstart the economy and get more Americans back to work. At the same time, Congress is holding the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump following his supporters’ Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This developing story will be updated.