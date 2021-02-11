WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks to the National Institutes of Health

President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip to the National Institutes of Health on Thursday to discuss the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

About 34.7 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while only about 11.1 million of them have gotten the required two doses of the currently approved Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

More than 470,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated.

WATCH: How the Biden administration is trying to ramp up the pace of vaccinations