WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

President Joe Biden says the fight between Russian and Ukraine is “far from over” but the United States will stand with the Ukrainian people in their “fight for freedom.”

Biden’s comments came Wednesday at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference in Washington.

The U.S. on Wednesday announced a new wave of punishing “war crimes” sanctions on Russia that President Joe Biden said would cramp the country’s economy for years to come. The U.K. quickly followed suit, and more pain was coming from the European Union as the West tightens the economic screws on Vladimir Putin.

Making it personal, the U.S. sanctions singled out the Russian president’s family, targeting his two adult daughters in addition to blocking two key Russian banks.

The latest sanctions underscore the economic pain that Russia faces, as evidence that its troops killed Ukrainian civilians leads to ever harsher penalties by the U.S. and its Western allies that erode Putin’s ability to fight. Biden stressed that the economic consequences could outlast the war.