WATCH LIVE: House committee hearing on COVID-19 immigration rule Title 42 and asylum at the border

Politics

The House Homeland Security committee is expected to hold a hearing on the Title 42 COVID-19 immigration rule on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it would lift the asylum ban, known as Title 42, next month.

The ban had become increasingly hard to justify as pandemic restrictions have largely ended around the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

