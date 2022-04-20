WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing on Wednesday as President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new security assistance package to Ukraine.
The event begins at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.
Last week, in anticipation of Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, Biden approved an $800 million package including additional helicopters and the first provision of American artillery. The U.S. has sent about $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded.
Asked by reporters whether he’d be sending more artillery, Biden said, “Yes.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: