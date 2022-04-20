WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing on Wednesday as President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new security assistance package to Ukraine.

The event begins at 3 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

Last week, in anticipation of Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, Biden approved an $800 million package including additional helicopters and the first provision of American artillery. The U.S. has sent about $2.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Asked by reporters whether he’d be sending more artillery, Biden said, “Yes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.