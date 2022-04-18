A judge struck down the travel mask mandate. Here’s what that means for you

William Brangham
William Brangham

Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down a COVID mask mandate for planes, buses and trains, and imposed a nationwide injunction. The judge ruled that the mandate exceeds the authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. William Brangham talks to Lawrence Gostin of Georgetown University about what this means for passengers, public health and the CDC’s ability to act.

William Brangham
William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is a deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

