WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday as the Biden administration responds to the revealed Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch Psaki’s remarks in the player above.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted the opinion and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through. Across the nation, Americans grappled with what might come next.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Alabama, press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House’s focus is”how we’re going to protect a woman’s right to make choices about her health care with her doctor, a right that is supported by the vast majority of the American public.”

She said President Biden’s held position was that the country needed to “codify” Roe, and that is what he has “long called on Congress to act on.”

She reiterated Biden’s statement that the nation’s elected officials “at all levels of government,” needed to protect a women’s right to chose.

The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, which was dated to February, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” A court statement emphasized that the draft is not the justices’ final word.

Opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process, and a final ruling has not been expected until the end of the court’s term in late June or early July.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, spark new efforts in Democratic-leaning states to protect access to abortion, and potentially reshape the contours of this year’s hotly contested midterm elections.

The draft was published by the news outlet Politico late Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.