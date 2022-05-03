Leaked Supreme Court opinion on abortion sends shockwaves across the nation

John Yang
Harry Zahn
Eliot Barnhart
An early draft of a coming Supreme Court decision, leaked to the public late Monday, suggests that by this summer a majority of the justices will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision of 50 years ago that established a constitutional right to abortion. John Yang reports on the abortion rights debate.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
