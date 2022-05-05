WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing on Thursday as the Biden administration prepares actions and policy moves in the event that the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortions nationwide.

Speaking at the White House briefing Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is particularly focused on the the impact a reversal “would have on dramatically reduced access to reproductive care, particularly for women with low incomes, women of color, women in rural communities.”

Psaki said if Roe is overturned, abortion would soon become legal in some 26 U.S. states, and would affect women of color, women of low incomes and in rural communities the most.

“It will not be safe and that is what we are focused on working to address as we’re making policy decisions and considerations,” Psaki said.

The comments come two days after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the court’s majority would overturn the 1973 ruling and its constitutional right to abortion.

Psaki was also asked about President Joe Biden’s comments earlier in the day that the “MAGA crowd” is the “most extreme political organization” in American history, referring to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan and followers.

Psaki said she expects the president to use more of this rhetoric in the coming months leading up to the midterm elections, because he believes its “out of whack with the mainstream of the country.”

“The latest antics make clear that they are at war w/ Mickey Mouse, they’re against allowing women to make choices about their own healthcare, against lowering the cost of prescription drugs,” she said.

The press secretary also commented on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testing positive for COVID-19, saying that Blinken has not seen President Biden “in several days” and is not considered “a close contact.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.