Federal Reserve implements largest interest rate hike since 2000

Geoff Bennett:

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again today in its effort to stamp down surging inflation. The hike was a half-percentage point, a move that will affect the pocketbooks of millions of Americans.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell said more hikes are planned for this summer and later in the year. The Fed has changed its course for steering the economy considerably.

But, as economics correspondent Paul Solman reports, its trying to do so without triggering a recession.