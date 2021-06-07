WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing on Monday.

Bracing for political trouble, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has warned Democratic colleagues that June will “test our resolve.” As senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other difficult priorities, it is a crucial moment for his party in Congress.

Six months into the party’s hold on Washington, with Joe Biden in the White House, the senators are under pressure to make gains on their campaign promises. Talks over an infrastructure package teeter and the Democrats’ other priorities are stacking up. Fed up, some senators want to change the Senate rules to make it easier to pass bills over Republican opposition.