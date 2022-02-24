WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds news briefing amid Russian attack on Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, alongside economic adviser Daleep Singh, is expected to speak amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET.

U.S. President Joe Biden says the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will not disrupt the global oil and natural gas markets.

Biden says, “Our sanctions package is specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.”

The president announced a series of sanctions at a White House speech Thursday. The sanctions include restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions on Russian banks and state-controlled companies.

Biden also says that U.S. oil and gas companies should not exploit the geopolitical risks to hike their prices and raise their profits.

A key concern has been preserving Russian oil and natural gas exports, which are vital sources for Europe and other countries. Financial markets already view the Russian invasion in Ukraine as straining energy supplies with the soon to expire futures contract for Brent crude increasing more than 5 percent to top $100 a barrel.