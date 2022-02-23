Ukraine declares state of emergency as U.S. warns Russia is prepared for invasion

Judy Woodruff:

The Pentagon said today that Russia is poised to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

That word came as Ukraine put in force a state of emergency and as Moscow said that the separatists that Russia backs in Eastern Ukraine had asked for Russian military help to fend off what they claim is Ukrainian aggression.

Meantime, in Washington, President Biden announced new sanctions on the company that owns the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany and on the company's corporate officers.

Nick Schifrin again begins our coverage.