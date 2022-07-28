WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a news briefing on Thursday as Democrats rally around a massive, inflation-fighting package that aims to lower health care costs and tackle climate change.

President Joe Biden declared the deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin a “godsend” for American families.

Biden’s remarks Thursday at the White House urged Congress to put politics aside and pass the $739 billion package. Schumer rallied Democrats during a closed-door morning meeting and Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing. An expansive agreement had eluded them for months.

The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats in the runup to November congressional elections. Republicans are staunchly opposed.