News Wrap: Manchin, Schumer reach deal to address health care, climate change, the deficit

In our news wrap Wednesday, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on legislation for health care costs, climate change, deficit reduction and more. Also, President Biden left isolation after testing negative for COVID, the WHO urged precautions for monkeypox, and two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced in George Floyd's death.
