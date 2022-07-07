WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

The White House on Thursday said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that he would step down as the UK’s head of government will not put a damper on the close relationship between Washington and London.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. alliance with the United Kingdom “continues to be strong” and their special relationship will endure.

Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf his administration, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.

Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone.