News Wrap: Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has agreed to testify this week before the House committee investigating the January 6 attack. Cipollone is believed to be a crucial witness to what went on in the West Wing in the days surrounding the Capitol siege. He's expected to appear on Friday under subpoena for a closed-door transcribed interview.

A new report out today from Texas State University details a string of missed opportunities to stop the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, in May. Among them, a police officer armed with a rifle missed his chance to shoot the gunman because he was waiting for his supervisor's permission.

The report also said that some of the 21 victims could have been saved if they were given medical attention sooner.

President Biden spoke by phone today with a wife of U.S. pro basketball star Brittney Griner, who's on trial in Russia for drug smuggling. White House officials said he assured Cherelle Griner that he's working to secure her wife's release as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry now says that Griner can appeal her sentence or ask for clemency once a verdict is delivered. Her next court hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

In Ukraine, government officials say that a renewed Russian onslaught on towns and cities in the east has left at least eight people dead and dozens more wounded. Overnight, Russian missiles flattened a university in Kharkiv. Ukraine had forced Russian troops out of Ukraine's second largest city earlier in the war.

The United Nations released a grim report today on the rise of world hunger, calling it a looming catastrophe. It found that around 2.3 billion people faced moderate or severe difficulty getting enough to eat in 2021. The data was collected before the war in Ukraine, which has threatened further starvation.

At least 77 people have now died in monsoon rains across Pakistan over the past three weeks. The deluge has flooded huge swathes in the southwestern part of the country, leaving shell-shocked residents to pick up the pieces.