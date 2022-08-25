WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a news briefing on Thursday ahead of a scheduled rally by President Joe Biden in Maryland ahead of the 2022 elections.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:45p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, Biden will hold the rally Thursday to boost Democrats’ fortunes 75 days out from the midterm elections.

The event, in the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland, is meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. It comes as Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress.

From bipartisan action on gun control, infrastructure and domestic technology manufacturing to Democrats-only efforts to tackle climate change and health care costs, Biden is expected to highlight the achievements of the party’s unified but razor-thin control of Washington. And he will try to sharpen the contrast with Republicans, who once seemed poised for sizable victories in November.

Just months ago, as inflation soared, Biden’s poll numbers soured and his agenda stalled, Democrats braced for significant losses. But the intense voter reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and a productive summer on issues of core concern to Democrats have the party feeling like it is finally on the offensive heading into the Nov. 8 vote, even as the president remains unpopular.

This is a developing story and will be updated.