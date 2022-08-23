IAEA chief discusses an Iran nuclear deal, fighting near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant

Amna Nawaz:

Well, today, the United Nations reiterated its demand that Russia withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which it's occupied since March.

In recent weeks, fighting around Europe's largest nuclear power plant has intensified. And the U.S. warns, the international community is — quote — "living under the threat of a nuclear catastrophe."

Meanwhile, the U.S., Europe and Iran are at a critical moment in their negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Nick Schifrin talks Ukraine and Iran with a man at the center of both issues.