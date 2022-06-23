WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds news briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is expected to hold a press briefing on Thursday as the Biden administration proposes new rules that would enshrine federal rights for LGBTQ students and victims of campus sexual assault.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

The proposal comes on the 50th anniversary of the Title IX women’s rights law. It’s intended to replace a set of controversial rules issued during the Trump administration by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The current education secretary, Miguel Cardona, says Title IX has been “instrumental” in fighting sexual assault and violence in education.

The new proposal is almost certain to be challenged by conservatives, and it’s expected to lead to new legal battles over the rights of transgender students in schools, especially in sports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.