Biden asks Congress to suspend the federal gas tax to curb rising prices

Laura Barrón-López:

Right.

So, this proposal would go into effect for three months if Congress ultimately decides to pass it. That's a big if right now. And so, currently, the federal gas tax is about 18 cents and the federal diesel tax is roughly 24 cents. And so they have haven't been touched since 1993.

They haven't been increased at all. And, right now, the average price of gas is about $4.95. But the reception has been lukewarm, at best, from members on the Hill, including members within Biden's own party. Speaker Pelosi has in the past called the idea of suspending the gas tax essentially a con and she doesn't think that it's very helpful to consumers.

And I was speaking to Jason Furman, a Harvard economist and former Obama administration economic adviser today, and he said that consumers will get about a few cents back at the gas pump, but that ultimately oil companies will receive billions in profits.

And so the big question there is whether or not those oil companies then decide to lower the prices at the pump because of the profits that they're receiving.

And our colleague Lisa Desjardins has heard a lot from Democratic leadership sources today that, right now, the votes just aren't there on the Hill for this.