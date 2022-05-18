WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, NSA Jake Sullivan hold news briefing

News Desk
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hold a news briefing on Wednesday.
The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
The briefing comes as the nation continues to respond to a shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead at the hands of a white supremacist. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden offered both consolations and a call to reject racism, extremism and white supremacy during a visit to the city.
