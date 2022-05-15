News Wrap: Finland declares its intention to join the NATO alliance

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap: Finland made official its declaration to join the western NATO alliance as the fellow Nordic nation of Sweden has also moved a step closer to applying for membership. Also, Turkey remains the greatest obstacle to Finland and Sweden's admission to NATO, and the sprawling city of Shanghai will begin gradually reopening some businesses under a COVID lockdown.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: