WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a news briefing Monday, following President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday — his first since March.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Trump sparked criticism for scheduling the event in Tulsa, the site of a massacre of Black people nearly a century ago, and originally on Friday, June 19 — the same day as the African American holiday Juneteenth. The Trump administration moved the event June 20, but also prompted push back from local officials concerned about a rally being held amid the coronavirus pandemic as cases rise in a number of states.

Monday’s press conference also follows news that Trump fired U.S. attorney Geoffrey S. Berman, the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, whose office has handled investigations linked to the president and his associates.