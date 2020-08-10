What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

Politics

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will give a news briefing Monday after President Donald Trump signed executive orders on COVID-19 economic relief over the weekend.

Watch in the video player above.

The executive orders signed by President Donald Trump to help Americans cope with an economic recession are far less sweeping than any relief bill Congress could pass and raise questions about effective they will be.

For instance, an order for supplemental unemployment insurance payments relies on state contributions that may not come, given severe state budget shortfalls.

And a payroll tax deferral may not translate into more spending money for workers depending on how employers implement it. But the president is trying to send a message of action after Congressional negotiations on a pandemic relief bill collapsed.

By —

Associated Press

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 10 WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives news briefing

  2. Read Aug 07 Opioid deaths are surging in the pandemic. Here’s how treatment is adapting

  3. Read Jan 03 Dogs poop in alignment with Earth’s magnetic field, study finds

  4. Read Aug 10 Over 100 arrested in Chicago during unrest following police shooting

  5. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

The Latest