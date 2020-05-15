What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

Politics

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a press briefing Friday.

Watch the press briefing stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

The briefing is sandwiched between two scheduled White House Rose Garden events. The first featured remarks from President Donald Trump about vaccine development, and the second is slated to highlight “hard work, heroism, and hope” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide, roughly 86,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and more than 1.4 million people have confirmed cases.

