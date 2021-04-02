WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Psaki expected to address March jobs gains in news briefing

President Joe Biden welcomed March job data as America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring, adding 916,000 jobs for the month.

“I’m giving credit to the American people,” Biden said Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The March increase – the most since August – was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

Biden hopes the jobs numbers are in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

The president defended his infrastructure plan that would be funded by an increase in corporate taxes.

“Raising taxes, studies show, will not slow the economy,” Biden said. “We are asking corporate America to pay their fair share.”

Even with last month’s robust increase, the economy remains more than 8 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic erupted a little over a year ago.

But with the recovery widely expected to strengthen, many forecasters predict enough hiring in the coming months to recover nearly all those lost jobs by year’s end.

The president also pushed back at Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell’s claim of fighting the Biden infrastructure plan at every step of the way. Smiling, Biden said he believed Republican voters “are going to have a lot to say about whether we get this done.”