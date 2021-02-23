WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Psaki holds news briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a news briefing on Tuesday as the Biden administration continues to push for Congress to pass its proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

Watch the briefing live at noon ET in the video player above.

The package, which would provide $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible Americans, a child tax benefit, as well as $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments, was advanced by a House Budget Committee vote on Monday.

Some of the sticking points among Democrats are the bill’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15, as well as extending federal emergency unemployment benefits for another month. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for example, has said $15 an hour is too high.

Nevertheless, the relief bill is expected to clear the House and Senate in the coming days.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.