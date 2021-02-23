WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers describe how they will ramp up supplies

Five COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are expected to testify before Congress Tuesday about how they will ramp up vaccine production after more than 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Officials from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer are slated to tell the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations panel what they will do to help produce more vaccine doses and prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

New infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are declining to rates seen last year, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the White House COVID-19 Task Force Monday. But the emergence of coronavirus variants complicates the nation’s response and lends greater urgency to get more people vaccinated, Walensky said.

So far, more than 44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, according to latest CDC data.