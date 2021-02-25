WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Psaki holds news briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a daily news briefing on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden is expected to mark the milestone of more than 50 million COVID-19 shots administered across the nation. But while that is progress toward Biden’s 100 million shots in 100 days goal, so far only 13.6 percent of the U.S. population — or 17.3 percent of adults — has received one or more dose. The nation’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed more than half a million Americans this week.

Also on Thursday, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will consider the nominations of Vivek Murthy for U.S. surgeon general and Dr. Rachel Levine for assistant secretary of Health and Human Services.

This story is developing and will be updated.