WATCH: Manchin urges Senate leaders to ‘engage’ on debt

Sen. Joe Manchin, who had said in recent weeks that he’s opposed to eliminating the filibuster told reporters, he has been “very, very clear” where he stands on the procedure. “Nothing changes,” he said.

But Manchin implored the two Senate leaders, Senators Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell to “engage” on the issue to steer the country away from a debt crisis.

“This should not be a crisis,” Manchin said. “We are not going to default as a country. We will not default,” he said.

Manchin said he supports a new round to tax reform “to make sure the wealthiest that got the best advantages, the biggest advantages from the 2017 tax cut pay their fair share.”

Manchin also said corporations need to “pay their fair share.” He said children and seniors should be priorities in crafting spending legislation.

He has recently said he favors an upper limit of $1.5 trillion on a reconciliation bill, which could pass the Senate with 50 votes because it’s exempt from a filibuster.

Manchin didn’t change his position on that issue Wednesday.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to take up a bill to suspend the debt limit, but Republicans are again expected to block it.

Congress has just days to act before the Oct. 18 deadline when the Treasury Department has warned it will run short of funds to handle the nation’s already accrued debt load.