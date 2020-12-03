WATCH: McCarthy expresses optimism over virus relief bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is sounding a more optimistic tone about the chances for an end of the year COVID-19 relief package, telling reporters “there has been some movement this week.”

McCarthy made the comments at a Capitol news conference Thursday morning.

He said he believes lawmakers have “a better opportunity now than at any time” during the months-long negotiations.

With COVID-19 caseloads spiraling and the daily death toll equaling records, the momentum for finally passing a second major relief bill is undeniably building, especially after President-elect Joe Biden and Capitol Hill’s top Democrats endorsed a $908 billion bipartisan framework to build an agreement.

McCarthy told reporters House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “becoming more open than she has in the past” to negotiating a deal and finding middle ground after absorbing losses in last month’s elections.

McCarthy also commented on President Donald Trump’s threat to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users.

On Twitter earlier this week, Trump took aim at Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, which protects companies that can host trillions of messages from being sued into oblivion by anyone who feels wronged by something someone else has posted – whether their complaint is legitimate or not.

Trump called Section 230 “a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity,” and said he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) if it is not terminated.

McCarthy supported Trump’s threat, saying, Section 230 “needs to be repealed. These technology companies are not acting in the manner of why 230 was created to give them protections that they want to pick and choose what goes on. And we see on a daily basis, they don’t need that protection any longer.”

Trump has been waging war against social media companies for months, claiming they are biased against conservative voices.