WATCH: McConnell blames Democrats for rising inflation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized President Joe Biden’s domestic policy bill, saying that the “American people are not asking for any of this.”

McConnell said Democrats who attempt to compare Biden’s social spending plan to the New Deal are wrong, arguing that former President Franklin Roosevelt had “massive majorities.”

McConnell went on to say the current situation isn’t like Former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society either because he too had “massive majorities,” but Democrats currently do not have that same mandate.

McConnell attacked Democrats for growing inflation saying that it’s a result of the American Rescue Plan, passed by Congress to respond to economic impacts of the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported another jump in consumer prices in September that sent inflation up 5.4 percent from where it was a year ago. That matched the largest increase since 2008 as snarled global supply chains continue to create havoc.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said tangled supply chains and shortages that have hamstrung the U.S. economy since summer have gotten worse and will likely keep inflation elevated well into 2022.