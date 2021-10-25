The core unresolved issues holding up Biden’s social spending bills

Judy Woodruff:

A divided Democratic Party continued to strive to reach agreement today in what's shaping up to be a make-or-break week for Biden's presidency.

Moderates and progressives remain at odds as they try to work out the price tag for a plan to overhaul a massive spending bill.

Our congressional correspondent, Lisa Desjardins, is here with us again to lay out what's at stake.

So, hello again, Lisa. Here we go, another week with this. There are still Democrats out there saying they want a vote this week. Where does everything stand right now?