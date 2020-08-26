WATCH: McEnany says Trump supported her amid mastectomy

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal supporters says her boss’s empathy for the changes in her life portray the type of world she wants for her daughter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday night during the Republican National Convention that Trump has supported her “both as a new mom and as an American with a preexisting condition.”

McEnany underwent a preventative mastectomy in 2018 after learning she carried a genetic mutation that enhanced her chances for breast cancer.

Despite claiming he has ensured that people with preexisting medical problems will always be covered by health insurance, Trump’s administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Barack Obama’s health care law, which provides health insurance protections for people with preexisting medical problems.

McEnany, who has a 9-month-old child, said, “I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America.”