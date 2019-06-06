Visit CANVAS arts and culture

WATCH: Meeting Trump, Macron says they are working together to ‘preserve democracy’

Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was “very happy” to see US President Donald Trump in France as the two leaders sat down for talks in Caen.

Macron said France and the U.S. continue to work together to “preserve democracy and freedom” around the world.

The leaders had earlier Thursday attended a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery as part of commemorative services marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

READ MORE: Much to disagree on as Trump, Macron meet on D-Day

