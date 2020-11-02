WATCH: Melania Trump speaks at rally in Huntersville, North Carolina

First Lady Melania Trump campaigned in North Carolina on Monday on the eve of the presidential election and made a final pitch in the battleground state to military families to vote for President Donald Trump over rival Joe Biden.

“I think we all agree we need my husband as our Commander in Chief for four more years,” she said.

“You’re not the forgotten men and women in uniform. You are the backbone of our nation. You fight for us, so my husband fights for you,” she said.

On the eve of the election, the U.S. is at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country, and a reckoning over race.

Both campaigns insist they have a pathway to victory, though Biden’s options for picking up the required 270 Electoral College votes are more plentiful. Trump is banking on a surge of enthusiasm from his most loyal supporters in addition to potential legal maneuvers.

Melania Trump accused Democrats of kindling “hostility” toward Trump supporters.

“Our children are watching and learning about politics in our country. They deserve a better display of responsibility and respect,” she said.