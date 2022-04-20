WATCH: Michigan lawmaker says, ‘We will not let hate win’

A Michigan lawmaker and mother who supports LGBTQ rights vowed to continue forcefully defending against false attacks that Democrats want to “groom” schoolchildren.

Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow delivered a passionate speech on the Capitol floor in Lansing on Tuesday, defending herself from what she said was an attack from a fellow lawmaker.

McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, defended herself from claims made by Republican State Sen. Lana Theis in a fundraising email.

McMorrow’s 5-minute speech from the state Senate floor drew praise from allies across the country.

Sen. Mallory McMorrow, a Royal Oak Democrat, went viral with comments Tuesday addressing a fundraising email sent by Republican Sen. Lana Theis of Brighton. In a fundraising email, Theis said McMorrow and other liberal “social media trolls” are “outraged they can’t teach, can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners or that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery.”

Conservative proponents of restrictions on how public schools address sexual orientation and gender identity have said they are trying to prevent “grooming” — a term used to describe how sex offenders initiate contact with their victims.