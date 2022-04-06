Push to purge some books from schools highlights nation’s cultural schism

A new report from the American Library Association shows that attempts to ban books in the U.S. surged last year to the highest level since the group began tracking book challenges 20 years ago. According to the study, most of the top targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQ people. Jeffrey Brown reports from one epicenter in Texas for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

