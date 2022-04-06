Push to purge some books from schools highlights nation’s cultural schism

Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
A new report from the American Library Association shows that attempts to ban books in the U.S. surged last year to the highest level since the group began tracking book challenges 20 years ago. According to the study, most of the top targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQ people. Jeffrey Brown reports from one epicenter in Texas for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
