Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH: Nadler’s full opening statement in House Judiciary markup of the impeachment articles

Politics

Kicking off the House Judiciary Committee’s markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., emphasized the need to move forward with impeachment to preserve the integrity of the 2020 election.

“If our elections are corrupt, everything is corrupt,” Nadler said, defending his party against Republican criticism that Democrats are rushing the impeachment process.

Democrats on Tuesday unveiled the two articles of impeachment –abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The first article accuses Trump of withholding U.S. military aid and a White House meeting from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure that nation to investigate his political rivals.

The second article alleges Trump impeded Congress’ efforts to investigate his actions through the impeachment inquiry. Nadler argued during Wednesday’s committee hearing that Trump’s refusal to cooperate with lawmakers is unprecedented.

“We have never, in the history of our nation, see a president categorically defy Congress in this manner,” Nadler said.

The House Judiciary Committee is marking up the articles Wednesday and Thursday. The committee is then expected to approve the articles, which would then send them to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 11 WATCH LIVE: House begins markup of articles of impeachment

  2. Read Dec 10 We read these 29 books in 2019. You should too

  3. Read Dec 11 Trump signs order against boycotts on college campuses directed against Israel

  4. Watch Dec 11 2 law enforcement experts on what Horowitz report and testimony mean for the FBI

  5. Watch Dec 11 Why is a Nobel-winning human rights activist defending Myanmar on Rohingya atrocities?

The Latest