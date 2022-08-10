WATCH: Nancy Pelosi defends trip to Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the U.S. will not “allow China to isolate Taiwan.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks in the player above.

This comes after China launched threatening moves in the Taiwan strait following Pelosi’s visit.

Taiwan also defended Pelosi’s actions saying such visits are routine and that China used her trip merely as a pretext to up its threats.

In an additional response to Pelosi’s visit, China said it was cutting off dialogue on issues from maritime security to climate change with the U.S., Taiwan’s chief military and political backer.

Taiwan’s foreign minister warned Tuesday that the Chinese military drills reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, while Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore its readiness to defend itself.

Beijing’s strategy would include controlling the East and South China seas via the Taiwan Strait and imposing a blockade to prevent the U.S. and its allies from aiding Taiwan in the event of an attack, Joseph Wu told a news conference in Taipei.

Beijing extended the ongoing exercises without announcing when they would end, although they appeared to have run their course for the time being.