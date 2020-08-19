What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Democratic National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 3 Live

Sen. Kamala Harris, vice presidential nominee

Former President Barack Obama

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: New Mexico’s governor touts Biden’s climate credentials

Politics

New Mexico’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden in November’s presidential election for his policies on tackling climate change.

Watch Grisham’s remarks in the player above.

Lujan Grisham said the U.S. faces “two existential crises – the Trump presidency and the environmental annihilation he represents.”

She added that a Biden administration will rejoin the international climate agreement and the United States will lead on the issue.

“We’ve committed to a renewable energy future with exciting and fulfilling careers for workers all across our beautiful strait, including right here in the heart of northern New Mexico,” the governor said.

On day three of the convention Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, and Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, will also address the party faithful.

And Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate and the first Black woman on a major party ticket, was delivering highly anticipated remarks that will serve as her first introduction to millions of voters.

